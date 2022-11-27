Cher, 76, Addresses Criticism Of Her Relationship With 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

In a series of tweets shared on her official Twitter page, Cher had a few things to get off her chest concerning her romance with the 36-year-old rapper. One of the singer's tweets has been a reply to a fan who stated that they had a crush on someone younger than them. The fan stated that while they were in their 30s, their love interest was 26. They made it known that although they weren't bothered by the age difference, they needed some Cher tips on how to go about it.

To this, Cher replied in reference to her own relationship which is currently making waves. She revealed that AE was quite keen on getting to know, and in the end, they met "in the middle." The If I Could Go Back In Time singer wrote:

"He’s 36 & In End, He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He’s [the] Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP..."