Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In See-Through Top And Thigh-High Boots

Photos showed the former Victoria's Secret Angel looking fierce as she channeled a hot pink look that mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve of. Striking a pose from a runway and amid dramatic blue and pink lighting, Ambrosio wowed in a bandeau top covered by a fully sheer layer, one also boasting long sleeves and showing off her flat stomach.

Alessandra added in an asymmetric and lettuce trim-hem skirt with both midi and mini length, here flashing her mile-long legs and wearing a sexy and pointed-toe stiletto boot pair with a thigh length. The fun shoes also came complete with metallic silver toe caps for a snazzy finish. Alessandra added in silver necklaces while also rocking her brunette locks down and straight. She went heavy on the pink via a gorgeous face of makeup.