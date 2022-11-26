Demi Rose Asks For 'The Safe Word' In Sexy Bodysuit And Thigh-High Boots

Injecting a little BDSM vibe into her caption, and also going for a vixen look, Demi posed indoors and against a wall while facing the camera.

The ex to rapper Tyga sizzled as she showed off her tiny waist and curvy hips as she modeled a cut-out and black satin bodysuit held together by two fabric strips at the neck. Adding in cut-outs for a very skimpy finish, the brunette beauty drew attention to her shapely legs, also rocking a black leather pair of thigh boots. Demi posed with her arms in semi-sheer gloves, also wearing her recent red locks down and all blow-dried. The glam queen of course sported a full face of makeup complete with bronzer, plus a matte lip to flaunt her plump pout.

In a caption, Demi wrote: "What's the safe word?"