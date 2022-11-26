Demi Rose is thrilling fans in a figure-flaunting Instagram share as she goes sexy and talks about the "safe word." The 27-year-old model and social media star has now gained over 200,000 likes for another curve show as she continues to make headlines for rocking everything from bikinis to tight dresses on Instagram. Demi posted with a nod to the cut-out trend and also rocking a pair of thigh-high boots in a recent post, one seeing her add in opera elbow gloves - the latter was made an immediate trend by mogul Kim Kardashian this year.
Demi Rose Asks For 'The Safe Word' In Sexy Bodysuit And Thigh-High Boots
'Safe Word' Time
Injecting a little BDSM vibe into her caption, and also going for a vixen look, Demi posed indoors and against a wall while facing the camera.
The ex to rapper Tyga sizzled as she showed off her tiny waist and curvy hips as she modeled a cut-out and black satin bodysuit held together by two fabric strips at the neck. Adding in cut-outs for a very skimpy finish, the brunette beauty drew attention to her shapely legs, also rocking a black leather pair of thigh boots. Demi posed with her arms in semi-sheer gloves, also wearing her recent red locks down and all blow-dried. The glam queen of course sported a full face of makeup complete with bronzer, plus a matte lip to flaunt her plump pout.
In a caption, Demi wrote: "What's the safe word?"
Enjoying Los Angeles
Demi usually posts from her Ibiza, Spain base. The model quit the U.K. in July 2020 for a new life on the island. She has, however, been traveling of late and this post tagged her in L.A. Demi had already been to Los Angeles for Coachella this year. She has further traveled to destinations including the Caribbean and Costa Rica.
Moving To Ibiza
Demi has opened up on her move and also on the COVID pandemic.
"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," she told ES.
'Best Decision' She Ever Made
Rose added: "I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made." She even continued to state that she's made a ton of friends out there.