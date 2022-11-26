Candice Swanepoel Looks Sensational In A Bikini

The photo showed Candice lying on concrete and on her side. The 34-year-old was flaunting her jaw-dropping abs, curvy hips, and hints of her cleavage as she modeled a sporty and bralette-style bikini top, one boasting a feminine bust clasp and matched by a pair of black bikini bottoms.

Candice is all about attention to detail, and there was plenty here. The bottoms bosted two circular cut-outs forming hoop accents. These further drew attention to the star's hips as she also donned gold hoop earrings and placed her hands near her head. Candice rocked her signature blonde locks all tousled and down, with a warming face of makeup completing the look.