Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Still On A High
Carrie, who has won 17 AMAs in total, posted dangling upside-down and high up above the stage to open with.
The Cry Pretty singer stunned her 12 million fans while clinging onto suspended and pink-painted aerial hoop equipment. Also holding a mic, the blonde belted out a number while showing off her gym-honed figure in a skintight and patterned pair of leggings in white, pink, and black. She also rocked a scoop-neck top to match while barefoot. Carrie's hair was blowing all over the place and the atmosphere was level 100. Further photos showed the CALIA founder showing off her killer legs as she stretched around while still high in the air.
Celebrity Like!
In a caption, Carrie wrote: "Still flying high from last night at the @amas ! I love “Crazy Angels” and I’m so glad we got to give her a little neon shine on the show! 😇😇😇 💜💜💜 #AMAs #CrazyAngels." Fans have left over 59,000 likes. Also leaving one was fellow country singer Jessie James Decker. Fans, however, were disappointed that Carrie did not win Entertainer of the Year.
The star has had plenty else to celebrate, though, not limited to her recent tour and 2022-released Denim & Rhinestones album, plus her Las Vegas Residency temporarily paused on account of the tour and resuming in 2023.
Thanking Fans
In a recent share thanking fans for their support during her tour, Carrie gushed:
"Thank you again to all who came out to see us on the fall leg of the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! We’ve been having so much fun! So many rhinestones! Can’t wait to get back out there for more shows starting February 2023! 💜💎" Carrie has also been busy running her brands.
Running Her Fitness And Clothing Brands
Carrie continues to enjoy immense success with both her CALIA clothing line and Fit52 app. She's also a Body Armour drinks ambassador. For more, check out her Instagram.