Hayley Atwell Stuns In Plunging See-Through Dress

Photos showed Hayley in a floor-length number as she posed indoors.

The Cinderella actress looked a picture as she opened with a close-up shot showing off her glam. Here, the brunette smiled while wearing dewy makeup, plenty of cheek highlight, plus a periwinkle shade of eyeshadow. She rocked thick and neat brows, plus a glossy pink lip. Fans swiping then saw Hayley posing amid wooden flooring and honey-colored drapes. She wowed in a long-sleeved and ruched dress with a structured gold waist corset - going sheer, the actress was definitely shouting out the 2022 see-through trend.

Attwell also held a feathery gold and black clutch. She further jazzed things up with different colored nails.