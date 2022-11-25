Hayley Atwell is stunning in a classy and plunging dress as she both flaunts her figure and celebrates 60 years of the James Bond spy franchise. The 40-year-old Hollywood starlet was part of the celebrity crowd hitting up Warden Grove, London on Wednesday evening - of course, Hayley also made sure to post her glam look to social media. In an Instagram share, the actress sizzled in a busty and see-through blue dress, one drawing attention to her assets and her tiny waist. Daniel Craig, known for his James Bond role, also attended the high-profile bash, one also sponsored by watch brand Omega.
Hayley Atwell Stuns In Plunging See-Through Dress
Stuns In Sheer Gown
Photos showed Hayley in a floor-length number as she posed indoors.
The Cinderella actress looked a picture as she opened with a close-up shot showing off her glam. Here, the brunette smiled while wearing dewy makeup, plenty of cheek highlight, plus a periwinkle shade of eyeshadow. She rocked thick and neat brows, plus a glossy pink lip. Fans swiping then saw Hayley posing amid wooden flooring and honey-colored drapes. She wowed in a long-sleeved and ruched dress with a structured gold waist corset - going sheer, the actress was definitely shouting out the 2022 see-through trend.
Attwell also held a feathery gold and black clutch. She further jazzed things up with different colored nails.
Shouting Out The Glam
In a caption, Hayley wrote: "Cornflower blue and gold corset… feeling rather romantic and wistful here. Celebrating 60 years of @007 with @omega," then listing all the credits for the glam. Fans have left over 140,000 likes.
In a separate share marking her red carpet moment, the MCU star added: "Thank you @omega #bondwatch for a fun and glamorous evening and all the glam team @dstdesigns @samuel.b.styling @valeriaferreiramakeup @sabina.bilenko @ginashoesofficial."
Surprisingly Regular!
Red carpet glam may be what Hayley's 1 million+ Instagram followers get, but the girl behind the feed is basically every woman around. "Eating cereal late at night in the kitchen, leaning against the fridge door and chatting on the phone to a long-distance friend," she said of her guilty pleasures while opening up to The Guardian. Of her biggest disappointment, Attwell added: "Everything’s disappointing when it loses its shine. I’ve lowered my expectations."
Invited Plenty More!
Hayley is clearly in demand. On November 11, she posted after attending a Harper's Bazaar UK event. Here, she shouted out Italian designer Armani for her dress. For more, give Hayley's Instagram a follow.