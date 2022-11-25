Lindsay Lohan Rocks Barbiecore Look In Winter Ensemble

Posting for her 11.8 million followers, the former child star looked all grown up as she posed amid snow-blanketed trees.

Sending out a confident energy as she placed her hands by her hips, Lindsay modeled a bright pink and faux fur-adorned puffer jacket, one coming black stripe details, plus a matching top beneath. The 36-year-old also donned a massive faux fur hat in pink, plus her lipstick. Statement shades added Hollywood glam as Lohan also rocked pale and blush-heavy makeup.

Further photos showed The Parent Trap star by a red car and amid plenty of snow as she posed with a male. In a caption, she wrote: "Have a wonderful Wednesday! Have you seen #fallingforchristmas yet? 💝."