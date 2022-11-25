Lindsay Lohan has gone full ski bunny while channeling a gorgeous Barbiecore look. The Mean Girls actress has been making all kinds of headlines this fall as fans gush over her new Falling for Christmas movie, and she made sure to promote it while stunning in pink on Instagram this week. Lindsay updated in a hot pink fuschia look, going for outerwear ski vibes and also making sure that she tagged the Netflix platform streaming her movie. Lindsay sizzled with pink lipstick to match her outfit. She also gained over 312,000 likes for her festive share.
Lindsay Lohan Rocks Barbiecore Look In Winter Ensemble
Stuns In Barbie-Inspired Winter Look
Posting for her 11.8 million followers, the former child star looked all grown up as she posed amid snow-blanketed trees.
Sending out a confident energy as she placed her hands by her hips, Lindsay modeled a bright pink and faux fur-adorned puffer jacket, one coming black stripe details, plus a matching top beneath. The 36-year-old also donned a massive faux fur hat in pink, plus her lipstick. Statement shades added Hollywood glam as Lohan also rocked pale and blush-heavy makeup.
Further photos showed The Parent Trap star by a red car and amid plenty of snow as she posed with a male. In a caption, she wrote: "Have a wonderful Wednesday! Have you seen #fallingforchristmas yet? 💝."
Celebrity Comment
Quick to swoop in with her trademark "that's hot" was socialite and reality star, Paris Hilton. Another fan, meanwhile, quoted the iconic movie Mean Girls, writing: "On Wednesdays we wear pink 💕 that outfit and the jingle bells song scenes were amazing references of mean girls 😍 loved it."
Falling for Christmas was released back on November 10. It also stars actor Chord Overstreet and features Lindsay's sister Ali Lohan.
Loved It Being A Rom-Com
Speaking to Netflix as the buzz over her holiday movie built up, Lohan revealed:
"I loved that it was a rom-com. I think that was the first thing. And I loved that it was a Christmas seasonal script. That was really exciting to me ’cause I’ve never done a holiday movie before. And there was a lot of physical comedy in it, which really excited me because physical comedy is one of my favorite things to do, especially in romantic comedies."
Happy With New Marriage
2022 has brought more than career news for Lindsay, who this year tied the knot with husband Bader Shammas. The two announced their engagement in 2021. For more from Lindsay, give her Instagram a follow.