Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Wows In Skintight Red Dress

The video showed Liz posing with Kelsey Grammer and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The 57-year-old wowed as she gave mogul Kim Kardashian a run for her money on the skintight front.

Liz opted for a long-sleeved and figure-hugging red dress. The trio was posing all hugs and smiles as a camera snapped them - Liz also ensured that she featured the movie's official promo poster. The story tells of a family reunion and a lot of confusion after Liz's character chases her father to the Caribbean. Of course, the ex to Hugh Grant added in plenty of glam from a flawless face of makeup while also showing off her luscious dark locks.