Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.

Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit

Photos showed Khloe flaunting her figure as she dazzled while all glammed up. The Hulu star modeled a skintight and sheer one-piece with long sleeves. Fabrics clung to her every curve as she posed against a pink backdrop. In one image, the reality star was seen throwing up a bottle of Lemme Sleep vitamins as she rocked a flawless face of matte foundation with plenty of bronzer and a sexy nude lip.

Khloe further sported a long manicure, plus her blonde locks all softly waved down her shoulders. Diamond earrings ensured the queen of bling kept up with her usual standards.

Khloe Helping Sister Kourtney

In a caption, Lemme wrote: "@khloekardashian favorite sleep gummy is arriving on 11.29☁️🌙These plant-based gummies are formulated with Melatonin, Magnesium, L-Theanine and a dreamy blend of Chamomile, Lavender and Elderberry to help you fall asleep, stay asleep and promote restful sleep patterns.*"

The brand added: "Grab it before everyone else when you join the waitlist. Link in bio." Quick to reply with a "queen of sleep" was 43-year-old Kourtney, also CEO of her Poosh lifestyle brand. Lemme launched earlier this year.

A Clean And Vegan Brand

Kourtney seems well aware that clean wellness and veganism are popular lifestyle trends.

"We used the least amount of sugar possible, plus have a really extensive no list," she told Elle. "No dyes, corn syrup, gelatin, or sugar alcohol, ever. But I have to have something sweet after I eat, so I wanted this to be it—delicious but with a purpose." Meanwhile, Khloe continues to run her Good American clothing line, founded in 2016.

Running Good American

Good American has been busy this fall with its vast array of offerings, from jeans in all sizes to swimwear and size-inclusive footwear. Khloe launched her brand with denim as the focus, but now retails just about everything for a girl's wardrobe.

