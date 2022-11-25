Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt

In a small gallery of images, Olivia posed amid golden lighting and from beach sands while at sunset. Backed by rocks, the Rhode Island native sizzled as she wore nothing but a drenched and open white shirt. Here, Olivia went braless as she showed off her assets tastefully while also flaunting her famous abs.

Olivia made sure to hold a bottle of D&G's Light Blue. She was beautifully made up while wearing plenty of bronzer and highlighter. Matching the wet shirt theme, the brunette wore her hair slicked back and wet. In the final slide, Culpo held the fragrance close to her face while shooting the camera a direct gaze. "It never gets old," she wrote, then hashtagging the scent and shouting out Dolce & Gabbana.