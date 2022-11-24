Angelina Jolie is looking flawless as usual as she channels her signature understated elegance for a night out. The 47-year-old Hollywood star stepped out for dinner at vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles, CA this week - of course, the ex to Fight Club actor Brad Pitt was chased by the paparazzi. Angelina opted out of a big flesh flash as she bundled up in a caramel-colored coat, but it was class all-around from the star who once fronted designer Louis Vuitton. Angelina wore a long beige coat with a stylish tie-belt - the latter drew attention to the Girl, Interrupted actress' slim waist.
Angelina Jolie Looks Effortlessly Chic On Night Out
The Latest
Stuns In Dinner Look
Photos taken by Just Jared showed Angelina solo and wearing a soft fabric coat with a dressing gown finish thanks to its knot tie. Angelina showed hints of her slender chest as she peeped a white top beneath her coat.
The mom of six paired her coat with long and baggy pants in taupe, also wearing peachy-pink patent heels to dress up her ensemble. The Oscar winner opted for a low-key face of makeup complete with a little cheek blush and a red lip. She wore her signature dark tresses down and past her shoulders. Discreet ring jewelry completed the look as Jolie also sported a French manicure. Angelina had opted for popular designer Max Mara, known for its winter coats.
Always Stylish
In a caption, Just Jared shouted out Angelina, writing: "Angelina Jolie looked so chic while leaving vegan restaurant Crossroads after dinner over the weekend. More pics on our website!#AngelinaJolie."
Extending Her Values To Her Kids
Angelina is now arguably just as famous for her humanitarian work as she is for her acting career. In a recent Instagram share, Jolie posted shouting out adopted daughter Zahara.
"Z and I went to see the @dukerileystudio exhibition at the Brooklyn museum.In Duke’s latest show at the Brooklyn Museum, DEATH TO THE LIVING, Long Live Trash, his reinterpretations of maritime folk art - made using trash removed from the ocean," she began, adding: "Expose plastic pollution that, along with climate change and habitat loss, are pushing our oceanic ecosystems to collapse." Angelina then encouraged fans to hit up her bio.
Celebrity Followers
Angelina made major headlines for joining Instagram in August of last year. Her account is followed by celebrities including actress Priyanka Chopra, model Bella Hadid, and British pop singer Dua Lipa. For more, give her feed a follow. Over 14 million are subscribed.