Angelina Jolie Looks Effortlessly Chic On Night Out

Photos taken by Just Jared showed Angelina solo and wearing a soft fabric coat with a dressing gown finish thanks to its knot tie. Angelina showed hints of her slender chest as she peeped a white top beneath her coat.

The mom of six paired her coat with long and baggy pants in taupe, also wearing peachy-pink patent heels to dress up her ensemble. The Oscar winner opted for a low-key face of makeup complete with a little cheek blush and a red lip. She wore her signature dark tresses down and past her shoulders. Discreet ring jewelry completed the look as Jolie also sported a French manicure. Angelina had opted for popular designer Max Mara, known for its winter coats.