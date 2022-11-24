Heidi Klum Flaunts Figure In A See-Through Lace Pantsuit

Heidi updated her Instagram and from the red carpet. The Intimissi ambassador was all smiles as she flaunted her good looks and her fashion sense.

Heidi modeled a black pantsuit from luxury Italian designer Moschino. The two-piece came formed of a blazer and matching pants - both featured sparkly and sheer elements as Heidi also injected in some lace action. The mom of four didn't flash much flesh, but she did manage to show off her Amazonian physique. Heidi also rocked rings and bracelets to accessorize her look. Her super-flared pants largely concealed her footwear. Glam-wise, Klum went for a bronzer-rich and dewy face of makeup complete with highlighter while also rocking her blonde locks down and with full bangs.