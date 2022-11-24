Halle Berry Stuns In Sexy Bikini Clip To Celebrate 20 Years Of James Bond

Halle played Bond girl Jinx in the movie. Footage showed the MMA-trained actress walking out of the ocean and towards the shore while stripped down to a tiny, busty orange bikini. Halle also drew attention to her toned abs as she wore a thick white and buckled belt to accessorize her swimwear.

The actress shared footage that included British actor Pierce, 69. In a caption honoring two decades since the release of the movie, Halle wrote: "It's been 20 years. Pierce Brosnan forever my BOND! @piercebrosnanofficial."

Of course, ladies man James Bond is seen checking Halle out in the video - Pierce watches Halle emerge from the ocean through a pair of binoculars.