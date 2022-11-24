Cindy Crawford, 56, Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In A Tight Dress

Footage showed Cindy indoors and backed by dark walls as she rocked a holographic purple dress with a holiday-ready, shimmery finish. Fabrics here clung to the star's every curve, as she went low-cut and also cinched at the waist.

Cindy rocked her ruched fabrics while padding around, but she wasn't barefoot. The mother to model Kaia Gerber added in sparkly heeled sandals that further drew attention to her legs. She also sported her long locks down and a little layered while wearing a warming face of makeup complete with a pink lip. In the video, Cindy twirled around for a full 360 degrees while showing off her ruched dress. "BTS with @meaningfulbeauty," she wrote.