Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration

Hailey was all denim and faux fur as she opened in a gold sequin and sheer lace crop top while rocking her usual off-beat style.

The Rhode skincare founder shared nightclub and restaurant photos, with one image showing husband Justin looking content and smiling at a dinner table with plenty of wine. Hailey returned for some karaoke action while in her furry yellow jacket, flaunting her tiny waist and driving fans to swipe more. In one slide, the YSL ambassador posed by a giant outdoor structure with Kendall and Justine. Here, she went itty-bitty in a skimpy red crop top paired with a denim miniskirt. She added in an edgy leather biker jacket in black for a stylish daywear look.

"26 IN TOKYO," she captioned, adding, "So much love." She also marked the date as the 22nd of November.