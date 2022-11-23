Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows In Skimpy Bikini Top

The photo came with Lourdes at a close-up angle. She posed outdoors, backed by The Statue of Liberty, although fans likely weren't eyeing up the iconic landmark. Lourdes was flaunting her sizzling figure in a stringy low-cut bikini top while leaning forward towards the camera.

Drawing attention to her ample assets and also showing off her tiny tattoos, the 2022 Met Gala Face added in an open and wintry white jacket with a sporty feel. She also wore her hair in bangs and tied back from her face, but with a heavy focus on the hanging strands. Glam-wise, the brunette beauty sported a full face of makeup complete with lipstick. Large silver hoop earrings completed the look.