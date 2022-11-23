Paige Spiranac Causes A Stir In Racy Outfit For The World Cup

Delighting her 3.7 million followers, Paige posed seated on a bed and backed by neutral color walls. She was looking patriotic in a cut-out, plunging white USA tee that was knotted just below the bust - the skimpy top both showcased the blonde's fierce cleavage and also ensured that her toned abs were on show.

Paige added in a tiny striped pair of dark gym shorts as she posed, cocking her head to the side. The social media star also rocked a bombshell blonde hair look as she wore her locks down and swept over to the side. A full face of matte makeup complete with plenty of blusher and dark lipstick completed the glam. Anyone swiping then saw Spiranac standing and smiling as she showed off more of her shapely legs.

"World Cup! Who are you rooting for?" she wrote, referring to the Qatar WC.