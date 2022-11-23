Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

In photos shared with her 800,000+ followers, Christina posed all girly-like and amid greenery for an opening shot showing off a sleeveless dress. Fans had to swipe for the sheer action, where Christina returned for a mysterious vibe while posing by shrubbery.

Glancing to the side and wearing a chic knotted headscarf, the actress showed off her figure in a strappy lingerie-style dress in blue and purple. The latter color manifested up top as Christina went lacy and see-through. The mom of two also wore a leather-like wrist bangle, plus a glam French manicure. She sported pale and discreet makeup, plus a dark matte lip drawing attention to her features.

Further photos showed Ricci in a tie-dye dress with chunky black boots - the gallery switched between color and black-and-white.