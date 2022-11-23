Sofia Vergara Stuns In Sheer Dress

Sofia's photos showed her with a crowd. The Modern Family alum was stealing the show as she modeled a corset-like top with opaque cups and a fully sheer torso panel leading into a skirt for the bottom half. The figure-hugging dress drew attention to Sofia's hourglass curves as she flaunted her tiny waist. The America's Got Talent judge also showed off hints of her toned legs via the dress's midi length.

Sofia added in a sexy animal-print shoulder baguette handbag, plus a two-tier gold necklace with a hoop detail. She wore her highlighted locks down and waved around her shoulders, plus a full face of makeup complete with matte foundation and a red lip.

"Miami in day house!!!!" she wrote, also tagging her friends.