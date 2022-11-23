Sofia Vergara Stuns In Sheer Dress

Sofia Vergara is sizzling in a classy and sheer dress as she briefly ditches L.A. for Miami. The sitcom star, 50, has been enjoying a break out in the Florida city, and she made sure to mark both her location and her look on Instagram this week. Sofia posed with friends while enjoying a night out, also showing off her killer figure as she modeled an elegant and likely designer dress. Sofia flew the flag for the see-through trend sweeping celebrity wardrobes in 2022. She also gained over 45,000 likes for her share.
Sofia's photos showed her with a crowd. The Modern Family alum was stealing the show as she modeled a corset-like top with opaque cups and a fully sheer torso panel leading into a skirt for the bottom half. The figure-hugging dress drew attention to Sofia's hourglass curves as she flaunted her tiny waist. The America's Got Talent judge also showed off hints of her toned legs via the dress's midi length.
Sofia added in a sexy animal-print shoulder baguette handbag, plus a two-tier gold necklace with a hoop detail. She wore her highlighted locks down and waved around her shoulders, plus a full face of makeup complete with matte foundation and a red lip.
"Miami in day house!!!!" she wrote, also tagging her friends.
Sharing Colombia Throwbacks
Sofia is known for peppering her Instagram with sizzling throwbacks from her 20-something modeling days. Earlier this month, she posted two photos while rocking a skintight jeans look and another displaying a fringe top.
Showing off her gorgeous figure and how she looked back in the day, she wrote: "#tbt a long long time ago in Colombia."
Joking She Was Born In A Push-Up Bra
Vergara has addressed her sex appeal - of course, she threw in her signature sense of humor while speaking to The Independent.
"I was born in my little push-up bra,” she said while laughing. “For me sexy is something that I never really thought about until I moved to the United States, because in Latin America, everybody goes to the beach with a G-string and you are always in high heels and make-up. It’s just our day-to-day thing.”
Hates Being 'Old'!
Sofia also touched on her age - while she's defying it, it doesn't look like she's a fan.
“I hate being old. Whatever woman in her forties that tells you she doesn’t care, they’re lying!” the Colombian-born star added.