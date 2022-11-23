Olivia Culpo Wows In Barely-There Bikini

Olivia Culpo
Shutterstock | 197052028

Entertainment
Geri Green

Olivia Culpo is looking gorgeous as she flaunts her model figure in a skimpy bikini. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe continues to turn heads every time she updates her Instagram, and a recent share brought in major swimwear action. Olivia posted with a witty caption, one seeing her match her words to her watermelon-colored swimwear - here, the Model Squad star name-dropped singer Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar track. Olivia also used her post to shout out clothing brand Revolve, a label she's long had ties to.

The Latest

Mother Gets Slammed For Telling Her Son He Ruined Her And His Stepdad's Christmas By Deciding To Spend It With His Dad

Redditor Wonders If She's A Jerk For Not Allowing Her Daughter's Half-Sister To Spend Christmas With Them

Scott McCall Impresses Fans In First Look At 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'

Parent Gets Slammed For Refusing To Let Her Daughter's Father Throw Her A Birthday Party When She's Grounded

Bubba Wallace Was Shocked To Receive A Message From Michael Jordan After Joining 23XI Racing

Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini Look

Posting from a lush outdoor setting and amid greenery and gazebo drapes, Olivia wowed as she flaunted her toned abs and curvy hips, plus a fair amount of cleavage. The Rhode Island native opted for a watermelon shade as she went itty-bitty in high-waisted bottoms. She also rocked a low-cut bikini top to show off her curves and accessorized with gold body chains to draw further attention to her abs.

Looking flawless, the girlfriend to Christian McCaffrey wore a full face of makeup with a defined brow and matte foundation. She also drove fans wild by turning her back to the camera for a thong shot as her followers swiped right.

Entertainment

She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

'Watermelon Sugar'

In a caption, the CULPOS x INC founder wrote: "Watermelon sugar…. 🍉 @revolve @lovewave." Harry Styles is, of course, in the news now for his recent split from actress Olivia Wilde.

Olivia herself is making headlines right now for a diet reveal. Harper's Bazaar has been profiling celebrities on exactly what they eat in a day, and Olivia was happy to reveal all. The actress confirmed that she always eats breakfast and that during days that might start as early as 5 a.m., she'll keep going with coffee, green tea, and M&Ms. Olivia also revealed a love of egg-white omelets, pasta, and Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

Does Her Best With Workouts

No stranger to the fitness grind, Olivia regularly proves the object of envy for her rock-hard abs.

“I try to workout as many times a week as I can. Ideally, I workout five times a week but when I’m traveling for work or on set for 12+ hour days, it’s more difficult to carve out time,” she told Hollywood Life in 2019.

“Cardio is a huge part of getting abs! When I am running regularly, I can actually achieve abs comparable to when I am doing regular ab exercises,” she added.

Loves A Good Run

Olivia also revealed that running is her favorite form of cardio. For more on Olivia, follow her Instagram or catch her on 2022-commenced reality series The Culpo Sisters.

Read Next

Must Read

Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game

Michael Jordan Was Unbothered By Once Being Called A 'Con Man' Who Takes Advantage Of His NBA Friends

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.