Kim Kardashian is stunning as she flaunts her iconic figure and 2022 weight loss in a new SKIMS leggings look. The billionaire mogul, 42, this week featured on the SKIMS Instagram, as the 2019-founded brand rolls out a massive collection just in time for the holidays. Kim posed with her gym-honed figure on display as she modeled a monogrammed and matching workout set, flying the flag for the athleisurewear trend and also proving that you don't need to spend thousands to rock a monogram. Kim has a $1.8 billion net worth. Chances are, SKIMS has a lot to do with it.
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves In New SKIMS Leggings
Sizzles In SKIMS Leggings
Kim posed indoors and on light carpeted floors while resting her hand against a wooden chair. The reality star was glancing to the side in one image as she modeled a high-waisted and white pair of leggings bearing the SKIMS logo.
Going barefoot and drawing attention to her curvy hips and trim waistline, Kim flashed hints of her abs while also rocking a slightly cropped and matching sleeveless top. The mom of four was definitely showcasing the 21 pounds she's dropped this year. She wore a full face of makeup complete with matte foundation and a pink frosted lip, also sporting the platinum blonde locks she's been wearing all year.
New SKIMS Merch
In a caption, SKIMS wrote: "Head to toe in SKIMS for the holidays. Rhinestone Pointelle drops tomorrow at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.@KimKardashian wears the Rhinestone Pointelle Tank and Legging, size XS, in Marble." Fans have left over 14,000 likes. Also dropping a like was sister and Good American founder, Khloe Kardashian.
SKIMS has been ushering in plenty of sparkle with its holiday collection this year. Kim has stunned in a mix of skintight pink dresses, column dresses, and loungewear with party attire - of course, fans are shopping her merch.
Gorgeous Loungewear Dresses
On November 4, Kim posed in a caramel-colored and skintight maxi dress while lounging across a couch. SKIMS alerted fans to a new drop, writing:
"JUST DROPPED: SOFT LOUNGE SHIMMER. The social sensations are back with a major seasonal update! Bring on the glitz with these body-hugging dresses elevated with sparkly foil detail. Available in 4 styles, 5 colors and sizes XXS-4X. Link in bio."
Running Multiple Brands
Alongside SKIMS, Kim is founder of her 2022-launched skincare line, SKKN by Kim. She's also founded a private equity firm. For more, give her Instagram a follow.