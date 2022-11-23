Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves In New SKIMS Leggings

Kim posed indoors and on light carpeted floors while resting her hand against a wooden chair. The reality star was glancing to the side in one image as she modeled a high-waisted and white pair of leggings bearing the SKIMS logo.

Going barefoot and drawing attention to her curvy hips and trim waistline, Kim flashed hints of her abs while also rocking a slightly cropped and matching sleeveless top. The mom of four was definitely showcasing the 21 pounds she's dropped this year. She wore a full face of makeup complete with matte foundation and a pink frosted lip, also sporting the platinum blonde locks she's been wearing all year.