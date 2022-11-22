Bebe Rexha Dances In Tight See-Through Dress

Bebe opened her post with a posed shot as she stood backed by a wall bearing the logos for Balmain and My Theresa. Offering a rear view as she went bootylicious, the blonde showcased her fierce silhouette in a tight and stripe-effect dress that switched up sheer and opaque fabrics. Going sleeveless, Bebe drew attention to her hourglass curves, also rocking a flawless face of glam complete with bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lip.

Bebe wore her long blonde locks down and a little waved. In a swipe right, the "Say My Name" singer was seen boogying around a dancefloor and amid a crowd. Here, she showed off the dress' back zip.