Bebe Rexha is stunning as she flaunts her killer curves in a skintight and sheer bodycon dress while attending a high-profile party. The pop singer was invited to a collab bash hosted by luxury designer Balmain and high-end retailer My Theresa, and she showed up dressed to impress. Posting both photos and video action to her Instagram, the 33-year-old singer wowed as she showed off her muscles and curves, also reminding fans that she'll absolutely hit the dance floor.
Bebe Rexha Dances In Tight See-Through Dress
The Latest
Sizzles In Skintight Sheer Dress
Bebe opened her post with a posed shot as she stood backed by a wall bearing the logos for Balmain and My Theresa. Offering a rear view as she went bootylicious, the blonde showcased her fierce silhouette in a tight and stripe-effect dress that switched up sheer and opaque fabrics. Going sleeveless, Bebe drew attention to her hourglass curves, also rocking a flawless face of glam complete with bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lip.
Bebe wore her long blonde locks down and a little waved. In a swipe right, the "Say My Name" singer was seen boogying around a dancefloor and amid a crowd. Here, she showed off the dress' back zip.
Thanking The Brands
In a caption as fans left over 290,000 likes, Bebe wrote: "Thank you @balmain X @mytheresa.com for having me last night! So excited for the new collection!!! Xoxo."
Balmain and My Theresa have been making headlines for joining forces for a capsule collection. The high-end Balmain label is notably adored by celebrities including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Bebe, meanwhile, has been making headlines for her recent red carpet appearance at the AMAs, plus featuring country singer Dolly Parton on her Instagram this fall.
Starving Herself For Music Videos
Bebe is known for being a body-positivity warrior, also for being the recipient of body shaming. She's clapped back at trolls who've called her fat, alongside bravely posing while at her highest weight of 165 pounds.
"They wanted me to lose 20lb (almost a stone and a half). Back then I was so small, I was only 130lb [around 9 stone]. It f*cked me up. I was so cold all the time. I would starve myself before filming a music video," she told Cosmo about the pressures she's faced over her weight in the music industry.
Celebrity Followers!
Bebe is followed by over 10 million on IG. Celebrity followers include singer Noah Cyrus and Netflix star Bella Thorne.