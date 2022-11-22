Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Sexy Black Dress

Billie Eilish
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Billie Eilish is making major headlines right now as she releases her second fragrance and steps out in sheer, soaking-wet black dress to promote it. The 20-year-old pop sensation has waited less than a year after the release of her Eilish by Billie Eilish to drop her second fragrance - she's also just shared BTS footage and photos from the promo shoot for Eilish No. 2. Posting to her Instagram this week, the Bad Guy hitmaker showed off her sizzling figure as she ditched the baggy shirts and pants and opted for a figure-hugging and web-mesh dress with plenty of flesh flashed. Fans are loving it.

The Latest

States Launches Investigation Into Tom Brady And Stephen Curry For FTX Endorsements

Sadie Sink Stuns In See-Through Alexander McQueen Dress

Charles Barkley Faces Backlash For Controversial Opinion

Mike McCarthy Shares Update On Micah Parsons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game

Anitta Stuns In See-Through Mugler Dress At The AMAs

Showing Off Her Figure

Billie Eilish
Wikimedia | Hohum

In a gallery shared with her 107 million followers, Billie showed off her curves in a dramatic setting, one that's already made headlines for its puddles, pouring rain-effect water, and edgy lighting.

The Grammy winner opened the scene walking slowly and amid black lighting while flaunting her cleavage in a low-cut black dress. Billie then reappeared amid the pouring water setting and was backed by studio equipment as she went a little more casual. She glanced upwards while smiling and showing off her dress, one coming with web-like meshing at the sleeves and chest, plus tulle detailing. Here, Eilish flashed her pearly whites as she rocked her dark locks all soaking wet.

Further slides showed off the dress's sexy slit as Billie folded a leg and struck a bit of a Kylie Jenner pose.

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

By Chisom Ndianefo

Some BTS Action

Billie, who once never showed her curves, further included a very cleavage-baring shot as she rocked a string-suspended dress with a sleeveless finish and a plunging neckline. In a caption, the music A-Lister wrote: "Some little bts from the summer shooting eilish 2222222222 😋 watch me eat sh*t in the first 1 got all types of scraped up."

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Emma Watson Stuns In Mini Skirt While Playing Pickleball

Announcing The Release

Billie took to Instagram five days ago to confirm that fans can finally shop her new scent.

"WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!?!!?! Eilish No. 2 will be available tomorrow at 9am PT in the US!!!!!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 on billieeilishfragrances.com !!!!!!!!!! i couldn’t be happier with every piece of this. i’m beyond excited for you to have it," she wrote. Quick to leave a like was actor Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen.

Opening Up On Eilish No. 2

Speaking to Refinery 29, Billie revealed: "Fragrance and scent is something that has literally led my life to be what it is, and I feel incredibly knowledgeable about it," adding that she feels "inspired" by it. For more, give Billie's Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

Woman Sparks Debate After Sharing She Told Her Ex's Kids She's Pregnant With Their Sibling While At His Mother's Funeral

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

'Harry Potter' Scenes That Didn't Make The Cut But Should've, According To Fans

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.