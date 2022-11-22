Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Sexy Black Dress

In a gallery shared with her 107 million followers, Billie showed off her curves in a dramatic setting, one that's already made headlines for its puddles, pouring rain-effect water, and edgy lighting.

The Grammy winner opened the scene walking slowly and amid black lighting while flaunting her cleavage in a low-cut black dress. Billie then reappeared amid the pouring water setting and was backed by studio equipment as she went a little more casual. She glanced upwards while smiling and showing off her dress, one coming with web-like meshing at the sleeves and chest, plus tulle detailing. Here, Eilish flashed her pearly whites as she rocked her dark locks all soaking wet.

Further slides showed off the dress's sexy slit as Billie folded a leg and struck a bit of a Kylie Jenner pose.