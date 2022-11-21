Kate Beckinsale Comes Into Her ‘Sexual Element’

The video showed Kate all chatty and on the set's couch. Showing off her age-defying looks at 49, the ex to Pete Davidson sizzled as she rocked a fitted, midi-length, and white dress with cap sleeves and massive shoulder ruffles. The clingy number highlighted the star's sizzling frame, this as she added in platform and nude heels to show off a pedicure.

Fans may, however, have been checking out the fake facial hair that Kate added during the interview. "It looks incredibly public," she joked, adding that "no one" was "listening to this" as Fallon attempted to tell the audience about Kate's new Jolt thriller. "This is where you really see me come into my sexual element," she added, this as she applied the facial wig.