Kate Beckinsale Comes Into Her ‘Sexual Element’

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kate Beckinsale is back in the news for coming into her "sexual element" while in full beard drag. The Pearl Harbor star recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where she made fans and host Jimmy Fallon laugh by donning a little facial hair and showcasing her trademark sense of humor. The British actress was featured on the Fallon Tonight TikTok, with the show quickly seeing the video go viral. Kate, of course, looked glam as usual, showing off her figure in a killer white dress with ruffle details. The headlines aren't about the style, though.

The Latest

'1883' Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

Freddie Prinze Jr Reveals The Secret Behind His Intense Chemistry With Aimee Garcia In 'Christmas With You'

Noah Centineo Fans React To The First Look At His Upcoming Netflix Series 'The Recruit'

Husband Gets Slammed For Refusing To Buy Lemonade For His Pregnant Wife

Ariel Winter Shares Mini 'Modern Family' Reunion To Celebrate Sarah Hyland's Marriage

Coming Into Her 'Sexual Element'

Kate Beckinsale
Wikimedia | JJ Georges

The video showed Kate all chatty and on the set's couch. Showing off her age-defying looks at 49, the ex to Pete Davidson sizzled as she rocked a fitted, midi-length, and white dress with cap sleeves and massive shoulder ruffles. The clingy number highlighted the star's sizzling frame, this as she added in platform and nude heels to show off a pedicure.

Fans may, however, have been checking out the fake facial hair that Kate added during the interview. "It looks incredibly public," she joked, adding that "no one" was "listening to this" as Fallon attempted to tell the audience about Kate's new Jolt thriller. "This is where you really see me come into my sexual element," she added, this as she applied the facial wig.

Entertainment

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Always Humorous

Kate is known for having razor-sharp wit and for erring on the adult side with her jokes - she's even told talk show host Kelly Ripa that the faucets on the Live! set are "phallic."

Elsewhere, Kate has been busy on Instagram, making headlines for showing off her figure in a sheer nightie this fall and most recently shouting out a bestie. Posting for friend Sarah Kavanaugh's birthday recently, Kate wrote:

"Happy birthday happy birthday happy birthday. To the only person who knows my deepest most painful moments AND also remembers when we locked Mr Escott in the music cupboard . All the maddest,funniest,best and worst things have happened with you helping me laugh through them all .To me we are still second years having larks in double German."

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Fans Love Her

Kate might not come with a Kardashian-level following, but her 5.5 million followers are solid. They have, however, trolled her in the past - notably, when she dated much younger comedian Pete Davidson.

Celeb Followers!

Kate's IG is also followed by an array of celebrities, not limited to actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Daddario, plus media face Maria Menounos.

Read Next

Must Read

The Amy Adams Series 'Sharp Objects' May Get A Second Season

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.