Kate Beckinsale is back in the news for coming into her "sexual element" while in full beard drag. The Pearl Harbor star recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where she made fans and host Jimmy Fallon laugh by donning a little facial hair and showcasing her trademark sense of humor. The British actress was featured on the Fallon Tonight TikTok, with the show quickly seeing the video go viral. Kate, of course, looked glam as usual, showing off her figure in a killer white dress with ruffle details. The headlines aren't about the style, though.
Kate Beckinsale Comes Into Her ‘Sexual Element’
Coming Into Her 'Sexual Element'
The video showed Kate all chatty and on the set's couch. Showing off her age-defying looks at 49, the ex to Pete Davidson sizzled as she rocked a fitted, midi-length, and white dress with cap sleeves and massive shoulder ruffles. The clingy number highlighted the star's sizzling frame, this as she added in platform and nude heels to show off a pedicure.
Fans may, however, have been checking out the fake facial hair that Kate added during the interview. "It looks incredibly public," she joked, adding that "no one" was "listening to this" as Fallon attempted to tell the audience about Kate's new Jolt thriller. "This is where you really see me come into my sexual element," she added, this as she applied the facial wig.
Always Humorous
Kate is known for having razor-sharp wit and for erring on the adult side with her jokes - she's even told talk show host Kelly Ripa that the faucets on the Live! set are "phallic."
Elsewhere, Kate has been busy on Instagram, making headlines for showing off her figure in a sheer nightie this fall and most recently shouting out a bestie. Posting for friend Sarah Kavanaugh's birthday recently, Kate wrote:
"Happy birthday happy birthday happy birthday. To the only person who knows my deepest most painful moments AND also remembers when we locked Mr Escott in the music cupboard . All the maddest,funniest,best and worst things have happened with you helping me laugh through them all .To me we are still second years having larks in double German."
Fans Love Her
Kate might not come with a Kardashian-level following, but her 5.5 million followers are solid. They have, however, trolled her in the past - notably, when she dated much younger comedian Pete Davidson.
Celeb Followers!
Kate's IG is also followed by an array of celebrities, not limited to actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Daddario, plus media face Maria Menounos.