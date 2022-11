Bunnie Xo and her hubby showed up at Sin City looking good in black. But Bunnie's ensemble caught our eye, and we're seriously jealous of her perfectly chiseled bod. The star donned a black alter neck crop top which flashed her toned abs, over a sheer paneled legging that gave a full view of her thigh tattoo.

She looked very excited as she paired the look with animal prints boots and posed with Roll, who wore a black-on-black ensemble and paired it with a blue oversized jean jacket and white sneakers.

Bunnie kept it chic with her blonde locks in the side part as she rocked a glam makeup look with full lashes and glossy lips. She finished the look with silver jewelry and a big wedding rock on her left finger.