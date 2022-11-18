Phoebe Dynevor Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Crop Top

If anyone can pull off a radiant glow while rocking all-black from head to toe, it's Phoebe Dynevor. The Bridgerton star stunned in a whimsical outfit at the GQ Men Of The Year awards on November 16, going slinky with her abs out in a head-turning Victoria Beckham creation.

The British actress poured her trim figure into a two-piece set from Posh Spice's Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. She matched her nails and strappy heels to the dark ensemble, making her auburn locks and glossy peach lipstick the only pop of color.

Looking Fit With Quirky Embellishments

The 27-year-old lit up the red carpet at London's Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in a tiny crop top that cut off right below the chest. Adorned with scalloped trimming all around the neckline, short sleeves, and underbust, it exposed her sculpted midriff and slender arms.

The teensy item was paired with an ornate maxi skirt whose high waist mirrored its scalloped detailing. The real fun came from the knee down in the form of fringed cutouts leading into a see-through fishnet hem that was trimmed with both fringes and scallops.

Her 'Bridgerton' Co-Stars Pile On The Praises

Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton.'
Giphy | NETFLIX

Pheobe finished off the look with sparkling diamond earrings and winged eyeliner. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail, allowing her simple yet striking glam to be admired.

Sharing photos of the look with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, The Colour Room star was showered with praise by her Bridgerton castmates. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series, told her she looked like "heaven," while Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix) said she was a "beauty 🔥🔥🔥." Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso) dubbed her "an actual supermodel."

Her Stunning Berlin Look

Other movie stars also chimed in. Emily in Paris' Ashley Park praised the "gorgeous lady," whom Coronation Street alum Helen Flanagan labeled as a "dream girl." Even This Is 40's

Leslie Mann came through with a heart in the comments.

This comes one week after the Dickensian alum delivered another elegant black look at the Moet Effervescence Dinner at Baerensaal in Berlin on November 8. She worked a figure-hugging gown that was all business on the top and all party on the bottom.

Lace-Up Panels & A Thigh-High Slit

Sporting a tame jewel neckline that completely covered her decolletage, the sleeveless number offset the subdued top with a daringly high slit running up her thigh. Lace-up panels on the side flashed a glimpse of her midriff, while her toned legs were the main attraction.

Phoebe jazzed up the dress with metallic silver heels and a matching round purse that resembled a jewel-encrusted mace. She wore her hair down and styled it in tousled waves, playing up her locks with a bold red lip.

