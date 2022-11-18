Phoebe Dynevor Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Crop Top

If anyone can pull off a radiant glow while rocking all-black from head to toe, it's Phoebe Dynevor. The Bridgerton star stunned in a whimsical outfit at the GQ Men Of The Year awards on November 16, going slinky with her abs out in a head-turning Victoria Beckham creation.

The British actress poured her trim figure into a two-piece set from Posh Spice's Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. She matched her nails and strappy heels to the dark ensemble, making her auburn locks and glossy peach lipstick the only pop of color.

