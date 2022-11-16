Jessie James Decker is looking like a red-hot bombshell as she flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in a slinky, plunging dress. The 34-year-old country singer and recent Dancing With the Stars face sizzled as she updated her 4 million+ Instagram followers, recently. She posted killer silhouette shots of herself in a figure-hugging busty dress as she ushered in the festive season and even enjoyed a glass of champagne. Jessie put her curves on display as she continues to make headlines for having been kicked off the dance competition series. Fans think she looks like a million dollars.
Jessie James Decker Shows Off Serious Cleavage In Sexy Red Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Plunging Red Dress
Sending out major "come hither" vibes, Jessie posed indoors, in a dress fit for the red carpet. The Kittenish founder was inside her luxurious home and backed by white walls and archways as she popped against them in a floor-length, sparkly red dress with thin straps and a very daring neckline.
Showing off her tiny waist and ample assets while placing one hand on her hip, Jessie sent out a slight smile. She also rocked bombshell blonde curls all bouffant and swept to the side, plus a full face of matte makeup complete with a nude lip. "Drink up," she wrote as fans left over 140,000 likes. "Gorg" came in from actress Jessica Alba.
Dropping A Video!
Decker also delighted her fans with a strutting video, as she better showcased her dress and her figure. She played her own music here, writing: "I still love you." This post gained a like from 39-year-old country singer Carrie Underwood. Also offered was a posed couple shot with her husband Eric Decker, with whom Jessie shares three children.
'DWTS' Elimination
Fans largely felt that Jessie shouldn't have been eliminated from DWTS. She exited the show shortly before Halloween, stating:
"I wasn't expecting anything. And so for me, all I could do is focus on my dance, my partner and this experience. And this was an experience that I never thought I would have been able to do. And it was. Such a joy. And I honestly can walk away with a smile on my face, and that's the truth."
'Grew So Much'
Meanwhile, partner Alan Bersten said that "honestly, she grew so much, you know, especially after a dance like tonight. I'm just so impressed with Jessie and it is really sad that the journey is over, but we became such good friends and honestly, I'm going to cherish the season."