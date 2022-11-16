Michael Phelps Got Candid About How He Sometimes Feels 'Absolutely Worthless'

Being the best in the world at something takes a heavy toll on an individual. No one can know that better than Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps. The American swimmer was at the top of the sport for several years, right up to his retirement a few years ago.

He has had his fair share of controversies and has always been open about his struggles with mental health. In 2018, Phelps revealed that he has struggled with ADHD and depression for several years and that it is a constant battle to be the best version of himself.