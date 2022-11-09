Woman Intrigues TikTokers By Revealing That Target Has A Flexible High-Paying Work-From-Home Program

Goddard's video began with her staring at the camera for a while before she turned to her computer. The lady had all her concentration on her monitor as a text overlay appeared on the screen. The text read:

"TARGET has a program that allows you to work from home & choose your own hrs making an extra $3-5k a month by promoting their products on social media…but you keep sitting on it instead of taking the leap. What’s holding you back??"

The program mentioned in Goddard's text is an affiliate marketing plan. In her comments section, she indicated that there is a link in her bio for a "15-Day Business Builder Challenge" that promises to help guide people into creating their affiliate marketing program. This link refers viewers to an online platform that instructs first-time users to drop their first name, last name, and email address.