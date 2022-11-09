Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Kaley Cuoco is stunning as she suns her baby bump while poolside and in a bikini top. The sitcom star, 36, has been busy updating fans on her pregnancy as she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey expect their first child, and it was swimwear game strong recently as she topped up her tan. Kaley announced her pregnancy not long after going Instagram official with the Ozark actor. Now, the couple is eagerly awaiting starting a family. Kaley even told fans "boop" as she showed off her growing bump.

Poolside Vibes For Bikini Chill

Kaley Cuoco
Getty | BG015/Bauer-Griffin

The photo shared to Kaley's Instagram stories showed her plonked on a lounger and poolside while soaking up rays. The HBO Max star kept it comfy as she flaunted her fit figure in a black bikini top. Kaley also wore a fun and multicolor sweatpants while lounging around barefoot. She placed both arms up close around her head - while fans barely saw her face, they did see the blossoming bump. Kaley and Tom will welcome a baby girl in 2023.

Fans Can't Wait

Kaley Cuoco
Getty | MEGA

Fans have been waiting for Kaley to start a family, although it didn't happen with either of her ex-husbands. The Big Bang Theory star was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting and then equestrian Karl Cook. She broke off her marriage to 2018-married Karl in September 2021.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the former couple stated, per People. They added:

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Love Of Her Life

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Getty | Gilbert Flores

Kaley has stated that it was love at first sight with Tom, when the romance began in May 2022, less than one year after the Karl Cook split. Kaley and Tom went Instagram official in May with a "life lately" update that featured the couple.

He Debuts It, Too

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Getty | Gilbert Flores

Meanwhile, Tom took to his Instagram to mark his relationship with Kaley.

“Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible," he wrote.

