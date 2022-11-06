Sofia Vergara is proving that her sense of humor can always be relied on. The sitcom star and reality judge, 50, updated her Instagram recently with a glam setup as she flew private, but there was no room for high-brow vibes as she showed a little Instagram vs. reality. Sofia posted while enjoying a little getaway; unlike the KarJenners, though, the super-luxurious feel was broken a little by a bit of an unflattering moment. The Modern Family alum has now gained over 76,000 likes for her share, posted just before the weekend.
Sofia Vergara Shares An Epic 'Instagram Vs. Reality' Comparison From Her Latest Trip
Not As Glam As It Seems
Posting for her 27.1 million followers, Sofia opened with the stereotypical A-Lister glam shot. She had been photographed making her way across an airport runway with her son Manolo and another male - all three were backed by a swanky private jet. All swishy black coat as she wore cropped jeans and yellow high heels, Sofia stunned while also brandishing a massive yellow purse. Her hair was blowing in the wind, and the look was flawless.
Fans know when to swipe with Sofia, though.
Swipe Surprise!
The second photo showed a different scene. Here, the America's Got Talent judge was inside the private jet and shot at an angle while all slouchy and chilled out. Her legs were folded all over the place, she was snuggled up, and she even showed her bare leg while still in her yellow heels.
Enjoying her joke moment, Sofia wrote: "Instagram versus reality" with cry-face emoji.
Plenty Of Walmart Action
Recent posts from Sofia have seen her shouting out retail giant Walmart and traveling to the first-ever Walmart store. Sofia is known for her dealings with Walmart - she boasts popular denim and clothing collections with them and has even branched out into activewear, with dresses also a fan favorite.
"Dresses really do work for everyone," the star told Popsugar. "There are so many styles that women can find something that flatters their body, that looks great for any occasion and gives them confidence. For me, I love that I can choose between a long, flowy maxi or something shorter and more fitted – whatever makes me feel beautiful that day."
On Designing Her Jeans
Meanwhile, in a separate Popsugar interview as she covered her 2019 denim collection with Walmart, Sofia stated:
"I wanted to create a jean line because I think it's one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns in 2019."