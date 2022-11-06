Sofia Vergara Shares An Epic 'Instagram Vs. Reality' Comparison From Her Latest Trip

Sofia Vergara
Getty | Steve Granitz

Entertainment
Geri Green

Sofia Vergara is proving that her sense of humor can always be relied on. The sitcom star and reality judge, 50, updated her Instagram recently with a glam setup as she flew private, but there was no room for high-brow vibes as she showed a little Instagram vs. reality. Sofia posted while enjoying a little getaway; unlike the KarJenners, though, the super-luxurious feel was broken a little by a bit of an unflattering moment. The Modern Family alum has now gained over 76,000 likes for her share, posted just before the weekend.

The Latest

WWE's Carmella Looks Stunning In Comfy Home Outfit

This Beautiful Zendaya Photo Is The Fifth Most Liked Photo On Instagram

The Michael Phelps Success Formula: How Swimming Fast Slowed Down His Racing ADHD Brain

Woman Uninvites Future SIL From Her Wedding For Telling Her Fiancé She's Pregnant - Is She Wrong?

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Is Reportedly Banned In China Over These Comments

Not As Glam As It Seems

Sofia Vergara
Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Posting for her 27.1 million followers, Sofia opened with the stereotypical A-Lister glam shot. She had been photographed making her way across an airport runway with her son Manolo and another male - all three were backed by a swanky private jet. All swishy black coat as she wore cropped jeans and yellow high heels, Sofia stunned while also brandishing a massive yellow purse. Her hair was blowing in the wind, and the look was flawless.

Fans know when to swipe with Sofia, though.

Entertainment

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

By chisom

Swipe Surprise!

Sofia Vergara
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The second photo showed a different scene. Here, the America's Got Talent judge was inside the private jet and shot at an angle while all slouchy and chilled out. Her legs were folded all over the place, she was snuggled up, and she even showed her bare leg while still in her yellow heels.

Enjoying her joke moment, Sofia wrote: "Instagram versus reality" with cry-face emoji.

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume

Plenty Of Walmart Action

Sofia Vergara
Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Recent posts from Sofia have seen her shouting out retail giant Walmart and traveling to the first-ever Walmart store. Sofia is known for her dealings with Walmart - she boasts popular denim and clothing collections with them and has even branched out into activewear, with dresses also a fan favorite.

"Dresses really do work for everyone," the star told Popsugar. "There are so many styles that women can find something that flatters their body, that looks great for any occasion and gives them confidence. For me, I love that I can choose between a long, flowy maxi or something shorter and more fitted – whatever makes me feel beautiful that day."

On Designing Her Jeans

Sofia Vergara
Getty | Bennett Raglin

Meanwhile, in a separate Popsugar interview as she covered her 2019 denim collection with Walmart, Sofia stated:

"I wanted to create a jean line because I think it's one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns in 2019."

Read Next

Must Read

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick

Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

Dwayne Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, And P.K. Subban Share Epic Sweaty Workout

Dunkin' Donut Worker Sends Customers Into A Frenzy After Showing The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.