Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

Grimes and Elon Musk have a reputation for keeping their relationship private until it's not. The former couple also has a reputation for going after each other on Twitter, as their ideologies often clash. It's a wonder they started dating in the first instance, much less had a second secret child together last year.

Following Musk's acquisition of Twitter earlier this week, the billionaire revealed his plans to monetize the free platform starting with "the elite." The CEO wants to charge $8/month for verification badges leading to a debate amongst tweeps.

Grimes also joined in on the roast.