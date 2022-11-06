Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

Grimes
Grimes and Elon Musk have a reputation for keeping their relationship private until it's not. The former couple also has a reputation for going after each other on Twitter, as their ideologies often clash. It's a wonder they started dating in the first instance, much less had a second secret child together last year.

Following Musk's acquisition of Twitter earlier this week, the billionaire revealed his plans to monetize the free platform starting with "the elite." The CEO wants to charge $8/month for verification badges leading to a debate amongst tweeps.

Grimes also joined in on the roast.

'Grimes Owns Twitter Now'

Musk rationalized his reason for monetizing the verification badge by saying it'll pay the bills at the company. He seeks to cut out advertising and bots but can only do so by creating a new source of revenue.

His post garnered 220,000-plus likes, but a reply from his ex-partner Grimes earned almost 100,000 more hearts of approval. She asked him to pay child support, surprising everyone because he's supposed to be a billionaire that can afford it!

A third party joined in and made a joke saying Grimes owned Twitter now (because she "ratioed" Musk)

What Happened With Musk And Grimes?

Grimes and Musk had a "perfect" relationship, as they once said in interviews. According to the Canadian singer, the Tesla founder thought she was a simulation he conjured because of how perfect their situation seemed.

Apart from their different ideologies, the couple was compatible in other ways. During a recent podcast, Devin Gordon said they bonded on their love for science, including Artificial Intelligence, and their techno-pop music interests.

Making Rash Decisions

Musk's takeover of Twitter is causing a lot of frenzy on the internet, with many people needing clarification on his numerous plans. The Verge calls his actions desperation, especially since the billionaire claimed his interest in the company was to restore its integrity and not to make money.

"This is the sort of thing you do when you’re desperate to improve your new company’s balance sheet and you’re willing to consider just about anything."

Even though the company took a loss last quarter, it made more debt with Musk's takeover because the billionaire took loans against the company. It means he'll lose the company if he can't pay back as Twitter carries the liability.

Is Musk Losing Money B-T-S?

With Grimes's comment about him owing child support, fans wonder if Musk is losing billions behind the scenes, causing him to make risky moves like this takeover to recoup his lost money.

He recently replied to his detractors saying they can keep bashing him, but it'll now cost $8/month.

