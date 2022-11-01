These Seven Movies Are Deemed 'Perfect' By Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most notable stars. An actor, filmmaker, and writer, he has enjoyed an amazing career in showbiz spanning decades. Through the course of his time in the entertainment industry, Quentin has appeared in and directed many movies.

Although he is one of the most talented filmmakers in Hollywood, Quentin still believes certain productions that are not his top the chat. During a recent chat, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star listed seven movies he believed nobody could attack, question, or defeat. Continue reading to find out the names of the films.