'Greatest Hack': Domino's Customer Reveals How To Repeatedly Get Free Pizza

TikTok user Lina Hara shared a life hack to repeatedly get free pizzas, a hack which works only if you live close to a busy Domino's pizza franchise. In the video which has garnered over 6.3 million views over the past week, the TikToker posed with a pizza box while explaining how the hack works. “My local Domino’s takes a very long time to process orders,” Hara explains.

She, however, has no problem with the long time it takes to process orders (usually about 60 to 90 minutes) because she orders ahead. After the pizzas arrive, she always receives an apology email from Domino's, offering her 20% off her next order or a free pizza. “Of course, I’m gonna get the free pizza,” she says. “So this is currently the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the original pizza I ordered.”