Pregnant Chanel West Coast Stuns In Sexy See-Through Dress

Chanel West Coast is stunning as she flaunts her massive baby bump in a sheer mini dress. The MTV star and rapper is nearing the end of her pregnancy as she and model boyfriend Dom Fenison eagerly await their first child, and a new shoot on her Instagram has been showing the progress. Chanel posted for her 3 million+ followers five days ago, posing in a leggy and see-through look, also adding in massive platform boots as she cradled her bump. Fans have left the Ridiculousness star over 20,000 likes.

Showing Off The Bump!

Chanel West Coast
Getty | Steve Granitz

The photo showed Chanel posing against a plain studio backdrop. Shooting the camera a fierce gaze, the "Alcoholic" hitmaker sizzled in a mesh and sheer black dress, going thigh-skimming and low-cut as she flaunted her cleavage.

Chanel drew attention to her baby bump by placing both hands on it, also flashing her black underwear as she proved that pregnancy is sexy. The L.A. native also wore her locks long, down, and straight, plus a full face of makeup. She mentioned her toned pins in a caption.

Joking About Baby

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison
Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Showing her signature sense of humor, Chanel wrote: "Long legs and a small torso has always been great photo wise until having this baby in me with nowhere for her to go but outwards lol." Using hashtags, the former Fantasy Factory face also confirmed that her due date is in two weeks.

Chanel announced her pregnancy in the summer and has since confirmed that she and Dom are expecting a baby girl.

Opening Up About Being Pregnant

Chanel West Coast
Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Chanel has kept her followers updated on her pregnancy, and not just via photos. In a recent share, Chanel expressed to fans how she loves the feeling of being clear-minded and sober while bringing another life into the world.

"It’s definitely not easy with the lack of breath and sleep and having terrible heartburn after every bite I take lol but every moment of suffering I know is a sacrifice for my baby coming into this world."

The rapper has also stated that her music might just tone down once she becomes a mother.

Launching A Brand While Pregnant

Chanel West Coast
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Chanel has been keeping busy as her bump grows. She's fresh from the launch of her Coasty Swim brand - here, she joins stars including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kylie Jenner in retailing swimwear. For more, stay tuned here and follow Chanel's Instagram.

