This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Action Thrillers are one of the cardinal movie genres that'll never go out of style, be it recent or classic. With top network companies' launch of streaming platforms, we're getting our favorites on screen again alongside many new materials.

Netflix came first and has proven to be the leading streaming platform, with access to more than 190 countries! 2019 action-thriller Running with The Devil starring Laurence Fishburne and Nicholas Cage, is one of the old releases making waves on the platform again.