This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Action Thrillers are one of the cardinal movie genres that'll never go out of style, be it recent or classic. With top network companies' launch of streaming platforms, we're getting our favorites on screen again alongside many new materials.

Netflix came first and has proven to be the leading streaming platform, with access to more than 190 countries! 2019 action-thriller Running with The Devil starring Laurence Fishburne and Nicholas Cage, is one of the old releases making waves on the platform again.

About 'Running With The Devil'

The movie holds poor ratings on review aggregators, including Rotten Tomatoes, which scored it a poor 24%. Others gave it fairly higher ratings, like 4.4/10 and 42% on Metacritic, 5.4/10 on IMDb, and 3.7/5 on Vudu.

It dramatizes a true-life story following a cat-and-mouse race between Drug Enforcement Agents and cocaine organizations. It's not the same as Netflix's documentary Running with the Devil, although it draws inspiration from the story.

Critics' Review Of 'Running With The Devil'

Rotten Tomatoes shot the movie down for its cliché storyline and for wasting Cage and Fishburne's talents. Despite their concerted efforts to save the movie, the disjointed plot was too bad to ignore.

Like many movies we know, the critics' reviews don't always mirror the audience's own. The audience reviews warn potential viewers to pay attention when watching the film to catch all the twists and turns.

One review said it's best to ignore the criticism against the plot as the end reveals all the missing plot holes, but that's a question of taste.

Fishburne Reviews 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Another Fishburne movie on Netflix is the original Matrix trilogy. The fourth part came out last year, almost 20 years after the last installment, and was met with scathing reviews. When asked about his thoughts, Fishburne took a neutral stance and made the now-famous statement,

"It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be, and it wasn't as good as I hoped it would be."

He didn't return as Morpheus because he wasn't invited, but he didn't have FOMO. The actor commended his former co-stars for "doing their thing," though.

Our 'Matrix Resurrections' Review

The 2021 movie The Matrix Resurrections earned fairly average ratings of 63% on both Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes and 5.7/10 on IMDb. Unfortunately, it was a Box Office Bomb and grossed $157.3 million on a $190 million budget.

If you ask us, it's a hard "Not Recommended" unless you're into forced comedy and watching poor fighting sequences. The first trilogy is way better than this reboot.

