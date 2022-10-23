Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Her Incredible Abs And Legs In A Cut-Out Dress

Close up of Aubrey Plaza
Getty | Christopher Polk

Entertainment
chisom

Aubrey Plaza is a modern-Hollywood comedic genius, and we get to see her again in season two of the critically acclaimed HBO series, The White Lotus. The 38-year-old actress joined the ensemble cast in the famous resort for a blast.

The first season won big at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and was a vast critical success, hence the renewal. Plaza has an exciting lineup of movies and series for 2022 and 2023, alongside running her production company, Evil Hag, and writing a children's fantasy book, The Return of the Christmas Witch. 

See what Plaza wore to the premiere of The White Lotus.

RED-y At The US Premiere For The White Lotus Season Two

Aubrey Plaza in a cutout red dress at The White Lotus premiere
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Plaza came dressed "RED-y" in an all-red outfit from head to toe! The actress wore a cut-out dress with a mono-sleeve, bandeau, and thigh-high slit showing her toned, long legs. The 38-year-old painted her toenails and fingernails a bright red shade, wore strappy stiletto sandals, and bright red creamy lipstick.

She accessorized her look with chunky gold earrings and tucked one side of her short brunette flipped-out bob behind her ear. The back of Plaza's dress was as sexy and sultry as the front, with a daring cut-out close to her lower back exposing more skin beneath a cropped band.

The White Lotus Season Two: What We Know

Backview of Aubrey Plaza's The White Lotus premiere red dress
Getty | Christopher Polk

Plaza acts as a lawyer, Harper Spiller, on vacation with her husband, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and their married friends, Cameron and Daphne Babcock (Theo James and Meghann Fahy). This second season has an all-new ensemble cast except for Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge, who reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt alongside her love interest Greg (Jon Gries).

The season premieres on October 30 on HBO and will have seven episodes released weekly on Sundays until December 11.

Unlearning People-Pleasing

Aubrey Plaza shows major skin in a thigh-high slit red dress
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Plaza wears confidence so effortlessly that it makes it hard to believe she cares what people think about her. The actress opened up about this one flaw to The Guardian, saying she wished it wasn't so, but it is.

I’m a total people pleaser, and it’s something that I’m dealing with in therapy.

Because of her rest b*tch face, for lack of a better word, many people think Plaza is unaffected by things, but the opposite is the case. The actress actually cares but can't express it better than her natural "bored face" does.

Writing A Children's Book

Aubrey Plaza in a red risque dress laughing
Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer/GA

She wrote a children's book with Dan Murphy, The Return of the Christmas Witch, which has an impressive 5/5 rating on Audible and 4/5 on Goodreads. It's a follow-up to her first book, The Legend of the Christmas Witch, Parks and Recreation. 

Plaza makes the book promo fun as she dresses up like a witch while reading. This definitely gives us a glimpse into her everyday life as an actress. See the Instagram post below.

