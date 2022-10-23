Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Her Incredible Abs And Legs In A Cut-Out Dress

Aubrey Plaza is a modern-Hollywood comedic genius, and we get to see her again in season two of the critically acclaimed HBO series, The White Lotus. The 38-year-old actress joined the ensemble cast in the famous resort for a blast.

The first season won big at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and was a vast critical success, hence the renewal. Plaza has an exciting lineup of movies and series for 2022 and 2023, alongside running her production company, Evil Hag, and writing a children's fantasy book, The Return of the Christmas Witch.

See what Plaza wore to the premiere of The White Lotus.