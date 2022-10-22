'I Just Work Here': H-E-B Worker Shares Relatable Frustrations About Customers Complaining About Lack Of Apple Pay

Nowadays, we can do everything from our phones, such as entertaining, talking to loved ones, and even managing our money. People are using cash less and less each year, thanks to the many electronic payment methods we have available, which is why it's kind of weird that a big store doesn't accept them.

A few weeks ago, a user on TikTok shared a video about her constant struggle in her job where people ask her the same question every day. The poster, @sadieemontano, works in an H-E-B, a grocery store chain. On the TikTok, she shows a big pile of H-E-B Buddy Bucks with the text "If we had a dollar every time someone asks why we don't have apple pay."

'If We Had A Dollar Every Time Someone Ask Why We Don't Have Apple Pay.'

The caption on the video said, "Idk, I just work here," clearly showing Sadie Montano's frustration about the fact that she doesn't know the reason and customers ask her the same question daily.

People Want Apple Pay

There were several comments from other H-E-B workers who struggled with the same problem whenever a customer wanted to pay for their groceries. Others explained that they have seen people leave their stuff because Apple Pay is their only payment method.

One user stated, "I feel like I'm grocery shopping in 1996 when I can't use Apple Pay. I'm going to start writing checks again." Another commented that they get a discount if they use the self-checkout without the need to use Apple Pay. Still, most comments asked why they don't accept it even though they upgraded their systems.

Why Don't They Have Apple Pay?

Though H-E-B explained on their Twitter account that they are working on improving their payment system, they didn't give a reason for not adding Apple Pay to their stores. Some people shared their theories about this issue, saying that the company doesn't want to compromise the customers' private information.

However, another belief suggested there was an additional cost for sellers to use Apple Pay in their stores, but this was disproved because there weren't any additional charges. The platform is entirely free for both retailers and customers.

Apple Pay Is Used By 507 Million People Worldwide

According to Business News Daily, Apple Pay is used by more than 500 million people worldwide, even though it has some direct competition, such as Samsung Pay or Google Pay. The platform has a lot of advantages that customers appreciate, like the lack of fees.

On top of that, it is very quick and easy to use; as long as your cellphone comes with NFC technology, it will only take a tap to pay for your purchases. 90% of retailers in the US have it as one of their payment methods, and customers are getting used to only using their phones. So, maybe H-E-B will add it soon and make the clients' lives easier.

