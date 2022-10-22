'I Just Work Here': H-E-B Worker Shares Relatable Frustrations About Customers Complaining About Lack Of Apple Pay

Nowadays, we can do everything from our phones, such as entertaining, talking to loved ones, and even managing our money. People are using cash less and less each year, thanks to the many electronic payment methods we have available, which is why it's kind of weird that a big store doesn't accept them.

A few weeks ago, a user on TikTok shared a video about her constant struggle in her job where people ask her the same question every day. The poster, @sadieemontano, works in an H-E-B, a grocery store chain. On the TikTok, she shows a big pile of H-E-B Buddy Bucks with the text "If we had a dollar every time someone asks why we don't have apple pay."