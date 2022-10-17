Boxing Fans React To 214-Lb Deontay Wilder Knocking Out Robert Helenius

Everyone was taken aback by Deontay Wilder's weight. The "Bronze Bomber" looked 23.5 pounds lighter in the lead-up to his Heavyweight match against Robert Helenius than when he faced Tyson Fury.

The weight he lost for this fight was primarily muscle. It is still unclear whether this was a tactic to move more quickly inside the ring when facing a competitor with a physique similar to Tyson Fury. Helenius weighed in at 253.25 pounds during the weigh-ins. Wilder, in contrast, arrived at a staggering 214.5 pounds. Yes, this is 23.5 pounds lighter than it was for the trilogy against Fury. The fact that Wilder was under the "bridge weight" did not prevent him from winning the contest, though.

