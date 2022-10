Simone Biles is ready to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Jonathan Owens. As they prepare to become a family, Biles welcomes a new addition to her immediate family via her brother Ron Jr.

Ron Jr. and his wife, Sammi, hosted a baby shower for their unborn child in a small family and friends ceremony. Of course, the star gymnast was there to give her blessing and celebrate the member of the Biles clan.