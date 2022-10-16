UberEats Customer Is Flabbergasted That 50% Tip Seems To Be The Standard

Food delivery apps are a dime a dozen these days. These apps have made getting your favorite foods delivered to your door easier. However, one UberEats customer was less than thrilled with the service after the app suggested a 50% tip.

 

The customer, Syd (@stillpoorandhungry) on TikTok, took to the popular social media platform to share their story. In the video, the customer says they were "flabbergasted" when they saw that the app suggested a 50% tip for their order.

 

In the video, @stillpoorandhungry also mentioned the viral "table of shame" consisting of UberEats orders that never get picked up because the tip is low or missing.

 

“I ordered my food a really long time ago, and it still doesn’t have a driver, so I’m worried that it will end up on that shelf of bad tippers,” Syd says. She continues that her order "with fees and taxes" totaled $17, saying she even "rounded up" the tip to $4.

 

“I’m gathering on this app that that is a bad tip. The app was even suggesting that I tip $8 to $10,” she says. “I was a server for like ten years. On what planet is a 50% plus tip like a standard tip? Why would I tip almost the equal cost of the entire meal?”

 

At the time of this writing, the video has received over 75,000 views, with commenters debating whether or not the app’s 50% tip recommendation is necessary.

UberEats Infamous "Table Of Shame" Refers To Low Tippers

UberEATS
reddit | r/UberEATS

TikTok

By chisom

Most Asked For A Higher Tip If The Delivery Destination Is Far Away From The Restaurant

Several delivery drivers have weighed in on how many tips they need to accept an order.

“I drive for doordash. It depends on how many miles the person is away from the restaurant. I usually do $2/mile. Although no tip, no trip,” one user commented.

 

Another said, “Delivery is a luxury service. Drivers put miles on their car and use their own gas. When I was delivering is the tip wasn’t at least $5 I wouldn’t.”

 

“If my pay for a delivery isn't profitable, I decline - absolute min $7, period. I get the cust PoV, but I drive to pay bills, not for charity.” a third added.

'Only Here For A Paycheck': Sonic Worker And Her Manager Show They Couldn't Care Less About Customers

TikTokers Flabbergasted Why A Broke Would Man Spend All His Money On HelloFresh, After He Complains Of Going Hungry For 5 Days Due To Delivery Delays

Some Delivery Drivers Cited High Fuel Costs To Justify Their Need For Higher Tips

Some suggested that the recent surge in gas prices might be why drivers are increasingly reluctant to accept orders with a low or standard tip, regardless of how much the order originally cost.

 

"lmao all the people here thinking we are greedy. Deliver for 1 day and see how much you make after gas and taxes. It's tough out here," one wrote.

 

"from the delivery drivers' perspective, they don't care how much you've spent on food. all they care about is distance, " one commented.

 

"You’re paying for their time, gas, additional insurance for a car that drives a lot of miles commercially, maintenance." another added.

 

Some Users Are Fed Up With High Fees Of Delivery Apps Prompting To Pick Their Food Directly From The Restaurants

Some users have stopped using delivery apps completely because they expect tips to go up and instead pick up directly from the restaurant.

 

“That’s why I don’t use delivery apps. I pick up or I use the restaurant’s delivery (rarely) if they have it,” one shared.

 

“I just go get it my self, because besides the fees and tip you have to pay the menu item are 20% higher on these apps,” another wrote.

 

“I refuse to use these apps, rather just get it myself, “shared another.

 

“delivery apps are, in general, a scam.” a third added.

We understand that tipping can be confusing, especially regarding delivery driver apps. We also know drivers need to pay for their own gas and often put a lot of wear and tear on their personal vehicles while on the job. However, we can’t help but wonder if the 50% suggested tip is a bit excessive. 

 

So, we suggest that delivery apps pay their drivers a livable wage, so they don’t have to rely on tips to make ends meet. This would be especially beneficial in light of the current pandemic, when many people are struggling financially and may not be able to afford such high tips.

 

