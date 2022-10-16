UberEats Customer Is Flabbergasted That 50% Tip Seems To Be The Standard

Food delivery apps are a dime a dozen these days. These apps have made getting your favorite foods delivered to your door easier. However, one UberEats customer was less than thrilled with the service after the app suggested a 50% tip.

The customer, Syd (@stillpoorandhungry) on TikTok, took to the popular social media platform to share their story. In the video, the customer says they were "flabbergasted" when they saw that the app suggested a 50% tip for their order.

In the video, @stillpoorandhungry also mentioned the viral "table of shame" consisting of UberEats orders that never get picked up because the tip is low or missing.

“I ordered my food a really long time ago, and it still doesn’t have a driver, so I’m worried that it will end up on that shelf of bad tippers,” Syd says. She continues that her order "with fees and taxes" totaled $17, saying she even "rounded up" the tip to $4.

“I’m gathering on this app that that is a bad tip. The app was even suggesting that I tip $8 to $10,” she says. “I was a server for like ten years. On what planet is a 50% plus tip like a standard tip? Why would I tip almost the equal cost of the entire meal?”

At the time of this writing, the video has received over 75,000 views, with commenters debating whether or not the app’s 50% tip recommendation is necessary.