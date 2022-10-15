Brendan Fraser Reveals If He Would Do A Fourth 'Mummy' Movie

Fraser's acting career rose to fame when he played Rick O'Connell in the 1999 movie, The Mummy. He starred in two sequels and was last seen in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Empire in 2008. The actor recently revealed if he was open to doing a fourth Mummy movie. The 53-year-old admitted although he does not know how it would work, he is open to it. Fraser stated he would only be interested "If someone came up with the right concept."

Stephen Sommers, the director of The Mummy shared why he cast Fraser as Rick O'Connell. He shared that the actor could throw a punch, take a punch, and has a great sense of humor. Sommers added that the actor did most of his stunts himself and was determined to see it through to the end.