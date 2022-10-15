American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser stole millions of hearts with his adrenaline-pumping adventurous role in 1999's The Mummy, and now fans might be getting a new installation. The star has revealed the possibility of returning to the big screen to reenact his role in the action-adventure movie. This would make it the fourth The Mummy movie. Fraser gained prominence for his role in the famous 1999 movie.
Brendan Fraser Reveals If He Would Do A Fourth 'Mummy' Movie
Fraser's acting career rose to fame when he played Rick O'Connell in the 1999 movie, The Mummy. He starred in two sequels and was last seen in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Empire in 2008. The actor recently revealed if he was open to doing a fourth Mummy movie. The 53-year-old admitted although he does not know how it would work, he is open to it. Fraser stated he would only be interested "If someone came up with the right concept."
Stephen Sommers, the director of The Mummy shared why he cast Fraser as Rick O'Connell. He shared that the actor could throw a punch, take a punch, and has a great sense of humor. Sommers added that the actor did most of his stunts himself and was determined to see it through to the end.
Fraser Talks About The 2017 'Mummy' Reboot
In 2007, Universal rebooted The Mummy, but Fraser was not among the castmates. Tom Cruise took the place of Fraser and was in charge of the aftermath of unearthing an ancient tomb. The Crash actor shared his take on the reboot. Fraser stated that the key ingredient which made The Mummy fun was missing in the reboot.
"It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie," he said. The Texas Rising actor continued that the film was supposed to be a thrill ride, not entirely terrifying and scary. Fraser finally added that he is aware of how difficult it was to pull it off since he has done it three times.
Why The Mummy Remains A Great Movie
Per IMDb, the 1999 adventure-fantasy movie was set in Egypt around the 1920s. The movie features an adventurer with a librarian and Egyptologist who accidentally releases an ancient mummy. They had to work together to stop the mummy from destroying the world and protect it from hunters. The Mummy remains a great movie after 25 years because of the character's great performance.
Brendan Fraser played Rick, a strong hero with a sense of humor. Rachel Weisz played Evelyn Carnahan, a librarian, and Egyptologist. Fraser and Weisz were able to bring the action and romance of the movie to life. Other actors like Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah, and Oded Fehr also played important roles in making the movie great. The movie is also a reimagination of Universal Monster in 1932.
The Movie Is A Mixture Of Different Genres
Another thing that made The Mummy remain great is its diverse genres. The movie features action, horror, fantasy, romance, humor, history, and adventure. The different genres made the movie more enjoyable for everyone, no matter their favorite genre.
By mixing the genres, the movie created enjoyable moments for everyone. Despite being a horror movie, the movie was not entirely terrifying but was pure fun. The Mummy has been a horror classic over the years for all the genres featured in it.