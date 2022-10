Mila Kunis recent return to the screen captivated the audience even though the movie didn't do as much. The actress is the lead character in Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, telling the story of a rape survivor who reinvents her life.

Kunis has made more public appearances this year than in the last two combined thanks to the movie. Her media avoidance started around the period she married fellow actor Ashton Kutcher in 2015, as they withdrew from the public to raise their new family.