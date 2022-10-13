Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Christina Riccie close up
Getty | ROBYN BECK

Entertainment
chisom

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci knows how to make a see-through lace dress work, and she's proven it three times this year. The actress wore a classic black dress to Showtime's Yellowjackets For Your Consideration event earlier this year and looked chic.

While the series is on a break as we anticipate its second season, fans of Ricci will see her in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, an adaptation of Tim Burton's The Addams Family. The star would feature alongside other big names in the industry, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and newcomer Jenna Ortega, known for You. 

The Latest

Father Wonders If He's A Jerk For Refusing To Pay For His Daughter’s Honeymoon After She Canceled Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Chic In A Waistcoat

Nicolas Cage’s Weirdest Movie Is Getting Rebooted Into A TV Series

This Lily Collins Thriller Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

This Arnold Schwarzenegger Action-Packed Reboot Is #1 On HBO

Ricci At The FYC Event

Christina Ricci at the Yellowjackets premiere
Getty | David Livingston

Ricci's black dress was a corded lace number meshed onto a bustier bralette and bottoms. It had long sleeves and stopped past her knees while teasing the flesh above her ankles. She paired this see-through dress with a string of pearls, necklaces, and rings while her brunette hair fell to her shoulders over her ears.

The actress then accessorized the look with black court shoes and an animal print handbag, adding color to her monotone look.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

By chisom

Reappearing In Tim Burton's Adaptation

Christina Ricci as Wednesday in The Addams Family 1991
Getty | Paramount Pictures

Although Ricci acted as Wednesday in the original The Addams Family TV adaptation, she's taking on a different role this year. It's interesting to see her return to Burton's world as another character.

Ricci would play Marilyn Thornhill, a ginger-haired woman wearing big glasses and known to the students in Nevermore Academy as Ms. Thornhill. She'd no doubt face off against Wednesday as she's in charge of the girls in the Academy, and we can expect Wednesday to get up to a lot of trouble.

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Netflix Is All Hush-Hush

Christina Ricci in a black dress at the Yellowjackets FYC
Getty | David Livingston

The first trailer for Wednesday dropped last week, and we know that the titular character would face off against "secret societies, hidden libraries, a homicidal monster, and more surprises."

Although Ricci (introducing herself as Ms. Thornhill) appears bubbly and welcoming to Wednesday, we suspect she might be hiding a sinister secret. After all, it's Nevermore Academy, and there's nothing nice or normal about the people there.

More Movies And Series Coming Soon

Christina Ricci at the Emmy Awards
Getty | Michael Buckner

Netflix has been especially tight-lipped about the series, and for a good reason, since people have short attention span these days. We'll be thrilled once the series finally hits the streaming platform.

Besides Wednesday, Ricci has many more projects, including The Dresden Sun, Monstrous, and Season Two of YellowjacketsRicci is sure to get more award nominations in the coming year.

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Topless In A Bra And Unbuttoned Jeans

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.