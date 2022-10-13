Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci knows how to make a see-through lace dress work, and she's proven it three times this year. The actress wore a classic black dress to Showtime's Yellowjackets For Your Consideration event earlier this year and looked chic.

While the series is on a break as we anticipate its second season, fans of Ricci will see her in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, an adaptation of Tim Burton's The Addams Family. The star would feature alongside other big names in the industry, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and newcomer Jenna Ortega, known for You.