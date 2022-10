Bieber's glazed donut nail polish has a translucent finish that never fades, no matter where you dip your hands. You can achieve the look with a special magnetic nail varnish while you use a magnet to move the shimmer to the desired shape.

During the summer, she chose brighter colors, like red, neon, and grey, when promoting her new skincare line, rhode. The model chose nude tones for the Fall because that's the dominant shade for the season.

Bieber's glazed donut nail polish look has taken over the nail artist trend for the season. All you have to do is search the keywords on a hashtag in any social media from Facebook to TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Check Amazon for a Magnetic Polish.