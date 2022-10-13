This Arnold Schwarzenegger Action-Packed Reboot Is #1 On HBO

The 2022 film is a reboot of the original Eraser, with a plot similar to the original, involving a secret agency that helps fake the deaths of those witnesses of heinous crimes in order to keep them safe. Although Schwarzenegger does not appear in Eraser: Reborn, the film features a cast of young stars including British actor Dominic Sherwood. Sherwood stars as U.S. Marshal

Mason Pollard, a replacement for Schwarzenegger's role of U.S. Marshal John Kruger in the original 1996 film.

Also starring in the reboot are actors Jacky Lai, Ozark alum McKinley Belcher III, and Eddie Ramos. The film was directed by John Pogue, produced by Hunt Lowry and Patty Reed, and scripted by Michael D. Weiss.