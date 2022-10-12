Scarlett Johansson stunned as she stripped down to an underwear look while outdoors for a 2021 shoot. The Black Widow star's fans are hard-pressed for photos of her as she steers clear of social media, but one set of photos on Twitter has been turning heads. Last year, Woody Allen's muse posed for The Gentlewoman, where she sizzled while showcasing her world-famous curves in a skimpy look. The black-and-white photos came in a collage as fans now gush over the snaps.
Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors
Stunning In Underwear Shoot
Photos showed the blonde going edgy as she posed by a tree trunk and backed by natural greenery. Showing off her toned legs and trim waistline in patterned boy short undies, Scarlett added in a long-sleeved and ribbed dark sweater with white shoulder stripes, also posing with a semi-gloved look as she stared down the lens and wore her long blonde locks down.
The shoot also included indoor moments as the A-Lister posed in a slit and checkered pencil skirt and short-sleeved top, here adding in high heels.
Talking Feminine Appeal
Scarlett has risen from a sex symbol to a powerful action hero via Marvel Cinematic Universe, although she has opened up on her appeal and her views in general.
“I remember being an extremely flirtatious little girl. I liked boys,” she stated. "I loved Judy Garland and I loved these Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals and I had this idea of romance – the dream girl getting the dream guy – and all that stuff."
Says Her Body Is 'Okay'
Fans would likely agree that Scarlett is more than "okay" in the figure department, although the star remains modest.
"I wouldn't say it's particularly remarkable though. I don't like my thighs, my mid section," she told Elle back in 2014. "I never put on a sexy face, so I don't know what it means to act seductively."
HUH? Isn't this kind of like Ryan Gosling saying that he doesn't know the power of the phrase "Hey girl?"
Dominating Hollywood
Scarlett has topped lists of the world's highest-paid actresses, although she is known for keeping a low profile, often ducking the cameras and appearing low-key in jeans and sweaters. Scarlett, 37, also occasionally shows her motherhood edge as she raises her kids Rose and Cosmo - the latter is shared with her husband Colin Jost, whom she wed in 2020. Rose is shared with her other ex-husband Romain Dauriac.