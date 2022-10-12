Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Photos showed the blonde going edgy as she posed by a tree trunk and backed by natural greenery. Showing off her toned legs and trim waistline in patterned boy short undies, Scarlett added in a long-sleeved and ribbed dark sweater with white shoulder stripes, also posing with a semi-gloved look as she stared down the lens and wore her long blonde locks down.

The shoot also included indoor moments as the A-Lister posed in a slit and checkered pencil skirt and short-sleeved top, here adding in high heels.