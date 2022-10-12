Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Zendaya
Zendaya is looking drop-dead gorgeous as ever in a see-through and figure-hugging look. The actress and singer sizzled in a 2020 Instagram share while flaunting her enviable frame, also going edgy in a mesh and sheer outfit as she wowed her army of followers. Zendaya, 26, had posed for Essence as she rocked a crochet look, also posing with a goddess-like feel as she drew attention to her slender frame and curves.

Zendaya
The photo, now topping 5 million likes, showed the former Disney star shot against a concrete wall and on similar flooring as she posed angling a hip and wrapping both arms across her chest.

Showing off her toned legs and trim waist, Zendaya flashed black underpants and a bra beneath her floor-length and sheer dress, going for a black shade and a slight cut-out finish at the back. She opted for curled and bob hair, plus dramatic eye makeup accentuating her stunning features. "@essence," the girlfriend of Tom Holland wrote.

Zendaya
Zendaya, who boasts 154 million Instagram followers, has been making all kinds of style headlines of late, this as she continues her dealings with luxury Italian designer Valentino. In 2020, though, it was her Emmy win fronting media outlets - the star was just 24 at the time.

Zendaya described what went through her mind at the time just before the win, and how her legs were shaking.

"In my head I was like, Dude, just chill out. What will be, will be. I remember taking a deep breath, and then hearing my name, and then my family screamed. I was worried that if they kept screaming for too long, I wouldn’t have any time to actually say anything—but I didn’t want to stop them, because they were having a great time," she added.

Zendaya
Hit series Euphoria has now propelled Zendaya to new heights of fame.

Speaking of Black Hollywood and being a woman of color, the actress also said:

"Artists like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe have created opportunities that have resulted in more of us being in these rooms. That’s such a special feeling, and I think it’s definitely changing the idea that there can only be “one at a time,” which is false."

Zendaya
Zendaya is also known for her Spider-Man: No Way Home role. Stay tuned for what she does next, including her upcoming movie Dune: Part 2 which will be released in November 2023.

