Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

The photo, now topping 5 million likes, showed the former Disney star shot against a concrete wall and on similar flooring as she posed angling a hip and wrapping both arms across her chest.

Showing off her toned legs and trim waist, Zendaya flashed black underpants and a bra beneath her floor-length and sheer dress, going for a black shade and a slight cut-out finish at the back. She opted for curled and bob hair, plus dramatic eye makeup accentuating her stunning features. "@essence," the girlfriend of Tom Holland wrote.