Kaley Cuoco has been opening up on her days on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The 36-year-old actress became a household name thanks to her ditzy-yet-smart Penny role on the iconic series, and now there's fresh info as she looks back on her years living across the hall from her nerd friends.

Kaley has now spoken of what she feels is the "worst" thing she ever did on BBT, and it has to do with looks and hair.