At 39, Mila Kunis looks better and more gorgeous than ever. The Black Swan star recently made a splash on the cover of C Magazine, catching eyeballs in a fully see-through black lace Dior top worn with a simple black bra.

In an autumn-themed photoshoot for the publication's Fashionable Living edition, the mother-of-two walked viewers through the yard of her charming Beverly Hills farmhouse, posing up on a ladder to show off her knee-high black Ganni boots.

